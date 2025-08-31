Bruno Lage Discusses Squad Changes Ahead of Key Match

Seixal, Portugal — Bruno Lage, the coach of SL Benfica, led a training session on Saturday to prepare for their game against Alverca on Sunday. His squad may return to a successful 4-4-2 formation that has worked well in the league, utilizing key players Ivanovic and Pavlidis.

During the session, Lage emphasized the need for creativity among the players but notably avoided discussing the arrival of Sudakov, who recently joined the team. The coach stated that he aims to reinforce the squad’s defensive capabilities while also pushing for more creativity on the field.

Amidst team changes, António Silva returns to the lineup after a stint on the bench, replacing Tomás Araújo. Lage confirmed this transition and expressed confidence in Silva’s ability to effectively contribute to the team’s strategy. He acknowledged that players like Amar Dedic and Samuel Dahl will be crucial in maintaining the team’s performance level.

The excitement around the upcoming match at the renovated Alverca stadium is palpable, as fans anticipate another opportunity for Benfica to solidify their top position in the league. The coach highlighted the importance of securing a victory before the upcoming international break.

As for team dynamics, while some players are departing, with Luís heading to Burnley and an unnamed winger expected to move to Nice, they continue to train in Seixal. Lage indicated that with these changes, he will look to finalize the roster ahead of the match.

Benfica will also see the return of Trubin, who has been performing well, as they gear up for a challenging opponent in Alverca. The game will start at 18:00, and Lage mentioned that this match is crucial for sustaining their momentum following their Champions League qualification.