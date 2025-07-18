News
Brunswick County Man Wins $200,000 in Scratch-Off Game
ASH, N.C. (WECT) – John Watson, a resident of Brunswick County, won $200,000 from a new scratch-off game called 5 Times Lucky.
Watson purchased his winning ticket at the Scotchman convenience store located on Whiteville Road in Shallotte. His wife, Lois, shared that this win comes just weeks after Watson underwent heart surgery, adding that he is now in good health and high spirits.
“This is just the icing on the cake,” Lois Watson said, highlighting the significance of the win for their family.
On July 16, Watson visited the NC Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize. After state and federal tax withholdings, he received $143,501 in winnings.
Watson plans to use the money for additional healthcare expenses and possibly to buy a new truck. He is also excited to learn that four top prizes from the 5 Times Lucky game are still available for others to win.
