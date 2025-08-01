Brush Fire Breaks Out in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California — A brush fire ignited in the Rancho Bernardo area on Friday afternoon, prompting a response from Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire started near the intersection of Camino Del Norte and Bernardo Center Drive around 2:45 p.m. and has spread to approximately one acre, according to incident command. Reports indicate that the fire is moving at a moderate rate.

Firefighters requested that law enforcement close Camino Del Norte while they work to extinguish the blaze. The fire originated close to the Christopher Hill County Preserve, which has raised concerns about potential damage to the natural landscape.

Sky 10 is currently providing a live aerial feed of the situation, allowing viewers to see the fire response efforts from above. This is an evolving story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.