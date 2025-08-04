News
Brush Fire Near Kāʻanapali Closes Highway, Power Outages Reported
Kāʻanapali, Hawaii — A brush fire is burning mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway near Kakaʻalaneo Drive in the Puʻukoliʻi area. The fire was first reported on August 4, 2025, at around 12:12 p.m., prompting an emergency response from local authorities.
Witnesses observed the first helicopter arriving shortly after the fire was reported to conduct water drops from the ocean. By 12:15 p.m., the Maui Fire Department confirmed that Honoapiʻilani Highway would close to facilitate these operations.
County officials announced at 12:22 p.m. that both lanes of the highway were closed between Puʻukoliʻi Road and Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway. Motorists are advised to avoid the affected area until further notice.
As of 12 p.m., officials stated there were no evacuations in place. However, the Maui Emergency Management Agency has urged residents to be prepared for potential evacuations. Heavy smoke from the fire is affecting visibility in the area.
By 12:20 p.m., approximately 303 customers experienced power outages in Kāʻanapali. Hawaiian Electric reported that the outage is unrelated to a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
No estimates on the size of the brush fire are currently available, and updates will be provided as this is a developing story.
Recent Posts
- Cody Rhodes Reclaims WWE Title as Brock Lesnar Returns at SummerSlam
- Third Person Arrested in Tennessee Murder Case Involving Abandoned Baby
- Steelers Trade Pickens, Analyst Defends Team’s Super Bowl Legacy
- Dominik Mysterio Claims Victory at SummerSlam Against A.J. Styles
- Bobby Witt Jr. Leads Sunday MLB Home Run Betting Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs Release Unofficial Preseason Depth Chart
- Dominik Mysterio Gears Up for SummerSlam Title Defense
- Raquel Rodriguez Adapts Style Following Criticism from Kevin Nash
- Congressman Flood Hosts Town Hall at University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Khachanov Outlasts Ruud to Reach Canadian Open Quarter-finals
- Belize Unveils NDC 3.0 to Strengthen Climate Action Efforts
- Bryce Harper’s Odd Handshake Becomes Viral Sensation During Game
- Naomi Retains Title in Thrilling SummerSlam Triple Threat Match
- Aída Cuevas’ Daughter Cancels Wedding to Coach Boris Stern
- Kentucky Distilleries Face Bankruptcy Amid Economic Struggles
- Phillies Edge Tigers with Sánchez’s Eight Innings of Dominance
- Michigan Football Faces Challenges in Secondary and Special Teams
- Yankees Eyeing Star Infielder Luis Arráez This Offseason
- Impact of TV Show Renewals and Upcoming Premieres for Summer 2025
- Trump Deploys Nuclear Submarines Amid Medvedev’s Provocative Statements