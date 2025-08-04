Brush Fire Near Kāʻanapali Closes Highway, Power Outages Reported

Kāʻanapali, Hawaii — A brush fire is burning mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway near Kakaʻalaneo Drive in the Puʻukoliʻi area. The fire was first reported on August 4, 2025, at around 12:12 p.m., prompting an emergency response from local authorities.

Witnesses observed the first helicopter arriving shortly after the fire was reported to conduct water drops from the ocean. By 12:15 p.m., the Maui Fire Department confirmed that Honoapiʻilani Highway would close to facilitate these operations.

County officials announced at 12:22 p.m. that both lanes of the highway were closed between Puʻukoliʻi Road and Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway. Motorists are advised to avoid the affected area until further notice.

As of 12 p.m., officials stated there were no evacuations in place. However, the Maui Emergency Management Agency has urged residents to be prepared for potential evacuations. Heavy smoke from the fire is affecting visibility in the area.

By 12:20 p.m., approximately 303 customers experienced power outages in Kāʻanapali. Hawaiian Electric reported that the outage is unrelated to a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

No estimates on the size of the brush fire are currently available, and updates will be provided as this is a developing story.