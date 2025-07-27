Brush Fire Rages in Montecito Heights Amid Strong Winds

Montecito Heights, California – Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the Montecito Heights area on Saturday evening. The blaze was first reported at around 7:50 p.m. in the Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, located at 4235 N. Monterey Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire crews are using both ground and air response techniques to manage the fire. Firefighters noted that the fire is “burning uphill” in medium-to-heavy brush. Strong gusts of wind, reaching up to 15 miles per hour, are intensifying the flames.

As of now, no evacuation orders have been issued, and there have been no reports of injuries. Firefighters continue to deal with the challenging conditions as they work to contain the fire. This is a developing story, and further updates are expected soon.