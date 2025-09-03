News
Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Hollywood Hills
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening homes and destroying at least one vehicle Tuesday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to emergency calls about a car fire in the 2100 block of North Sunset Plaza Drive at approximately 6:40 p.m.
The fire quickly spread to nearby vegetation as flames crept uphill, endangering residential structures. LAFD helicopters began water drops to mitigate the blaze. Fire officials reported that these efforts significantly slowed the fire’s progression, and all active flames were extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
Approximately 80 firefighters combated the flames, which consumed around a quarter of an acre of brush. Shelter-in-place orders were issued for residents in Genasys zones LFD-0817, LFD-0819, and LFD-0911, as the heavy smoke impacted the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all active fire threats were contained.
Lyndsey Lantz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, noted, “There was a lot of smoke, and it was in-between a lot of houses,” describing the difficult conditions faced by firefighting crews.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. As of 7 p.m., authorities had not provided an estimate of the damage to vehicles or homes. This incident follows previous fires in the area, which have prompted evacuations and traffic disruptions in the past.
Recent Posts
- Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Hollywood Hills
- Tennis Tensions Rise as Fritz Upsets Djokovic at U.S. Open
- Liberty Faces Urgent Challenges After Loss to Mercury
- Arthur Ashe Stadium Undergoes $800 Million Overhaul for Luxury Tennis Experience
- Orioles Activate Suárez, Recall Handley as Season Winds Down
- Elizabeth Banks to Star in Prime Video’s Karen Read Trial Series
- U.S. Open Highlights Showcase Thrilling Third and Fourth Rounds
- Disney+ Series High Potential Returns for Explosive Season 2
- Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes for Misidentifying Minneapolis Shooter
- Tyler Wells Returns to MLB After Long Recovery from Surgery
- Bachelor in Paradise Introduces Cash Prize for Season 10 Winners
- Season 10 Finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Features Major Twist and Engagement
- Fever Battle Mercury Amid Playoff Race as Caitlin Clark Remains Sidelines
- Mariners Face Rays in Tampa Showdown Tuesday Night
- Yankees’ Grisham Emerges as Key Player with Breakout Season
- Gus Van Sant’s ‘Dead Man’s Wire’ Premieres at Venice Film Festival
- Josh Allen Aims for Super Bowl Glory with Buffalo Bills in 2025
- Madison Keys Remembers US Open Loss, Shares Tequila Story
- Austin Ekeler’s Fantasy Outlook Brightens After Commanders Trade
- Judge Judy Talks Dog Care and Self-Worth with Amy Poehler