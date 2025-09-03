Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Hollywood Hills

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening homes and destroying at least one vehicle Tuesday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to emergency calls about a car fire in the 2100 block of North Sunset Plaza Drive at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to nearby vegetation as flames crept uphill, endangering residential structures. LAFD helicopters began water drops to mitigate the blaze. Fire officials reported that these efforts significantly slowed the fire’s progression, and all active flames were extinguished by 7:30 p.m.

Approximately 80 firefighters combated the flames, which consumed around a quarter of an acre of brush. Shelter-in-place orders were issued for residents in Genasys zones LFD-0817, LFD-0819, and LFD-0911, as the heavy smoke impacted the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all active fire threats were contained.

Lyndsey Lantz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, noted, “There was a lot of smoke, and it was in-between a lot of houses,” describing the difficult conditions faced by firefighting crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. As of 7 p.m., authorities had not provided an estimate of the damage to vehicles or homes. This incident follows previous fires in the area, which have prompted evacuations and traffic disruptions in the past.