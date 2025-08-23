Bryan Brothers Inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, Rhode Island — Bob and Mike Bryan, the legendary American tennis twins, are set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday. With a combined total of 119 tour-level titles and 16 Grand Slam victories, the Bryans are celebrated for transforming the sport of doubles over their two-decade careers.

“We truly loved the sport and played with a lot of energy,” Bob Bryan told ATPTour.com. His brother, Mike, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing their passion for inspiring young players. “We were passionate about doubles… and hopefully inspiring some kids to pick up a racquet,” he noted.

The Bryans’ journey began in 1997 at Stanford University, where they won the NCAA Men’s Team Championship. They followed this with an NCAA doubles title and Bob’s individual singles championship. Their college years laid a crucial foundation for their later success.

Bob recalled their coach’s motto: “Proud, but never satisfied.” This helped drive their ambition, as they quickly progressed to the ATP Tour, winning their first title in Memphis in 2001 and clinching their first Masters 1000 title in Toronto the following year. By 2003, they were French Open champions, a victory that boosted their confidence and opportunities.

The pair became staples of the U.S. Davis Cup team, claiming their first victory in 2004. They celebrated significant triumphs, including an Olympic gold medal in 2012 and a 25-5 Davis Cup record, the best in American doubles history.

Through their careers, the Bryans maintained a remarkable partnership, holding the No. 1 doubles ranking for 438 weeks and finishing as year-end No. 1 a record 10 times. Their consistency and unique playing style made them fan favorites, earning them the title of ATP Fans’ Favourite Doubles Team for 14 years.

As they prepare for their Hall of Fame induction, the brothers reflect on the memories created and the impact they made in the sport. Mike expressed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with legends like Billie Jean King and Chris Evert during their journey.

Bob, now serving as the U.S. Davis Cup captain, emphasized their ongoing commitment to inspiring the next generation through their foundation, which supports at-risk youth. “We love inspiring the next generation… It’s an amazing way to grow up,” he said.

As the Bryans step onto the Hall of Fame stage, their legacy will be permanently etched into tennis history.