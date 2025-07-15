Bryan Cranston Refuses to Finish Filming Due to Payment Issues

LOS ANGELES, CA

Actor Bryan Cranston has made it clear that he won’t return to finish shooting his upcoming indie film until all cast and crew members owed money are fully paid. In a message sent to Deadline, Cranston expressed his distress over the situation, emphasizing that he has been paid for his work but is deeply concerned for his colleagues.

The production has been halted for months due to a shortfall of approximately $2 million. Many crew members and vendors are still owed at least a week’s wages. Cranston, who has spoken to several co-stars in the same predicament, indicated that he would not participate in promoting the film until the payments are resolved.

Jordan Wagner, a producer on the project, described the current financial difficulties as a significant “breakdown in the financing structure.” He added that the team is actively seeking additional funds to complete the film.

The indie project, titled “Lone Wolf,” is a conspiracy thriller directed by Mark Pellington and stars Lily Gladstone alongside Cranston. The film’s plot revolves around a troubled veteran drawn into a covert assassination plot orchestrated by a government contractor.

Cranston addressed the issues in his message, stating, “It is very unfortunate that this intriguing little story was sideswiped by a few incidents that temporarily derailed the film’s production.” He acknowledged an earlier brief pause in filming due to payment delays, which had lifted when some funds were eventually deposited.

The actor reiterated his commitment to not rejoin the project until every team member receives their due compensation. “Man, what a mess,” Cranston concluded, expressing hope that the producers would rectify this situation promptly.