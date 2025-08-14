Bryan Cranston’s ‘Sneaky Pete’ Now Streaming on Netflix

Los Angeles, CA – Bryan Cranston‘s crime drama, ‘Sneaky Pete,’ is now available for streaming on Netflix, drawing attention from fans of the Emmy-winning actor.

The show originally aired on Amazon Prime Video from 2015 to 2019 and has a strong 96 percent rating. It revolves around Marius Josipović, played by Giovanni Ribisi, a con artist who assumes the identity of his former cellmate to escape a dangerous gangster portrayed by Cranston.

As Marius integrates into his cellmates’ estranged family, he becomes embroiled in various secrets and criminal activities. Critics have praised ‘Sneaky Pete’ as “suspenseful, smart, and terrifically cast,” blending elements of both drama and comedy.

“Definitely a great show if you were a fan of Breaking Bad,” one viewer remarked. Another fan commented that it might even be “the first show I’ve seen that is close to Breaking Bad in quality.”

Fans have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm, with comments like “Omg so good!” and “Very interesting so far. Good cast, too.” Many are happy to find all three seasons of ‘Sneaky Pete’ on Netflix, allowing for binge-watching.

With its deep character development and engaging storytelling, ‘Sneaky Pete’ is being hailed as a must-watch for fans seeking new content akin to ‘Breaking Bad.’

Streaming enthusiasts can enjoy the full series, which launched on Netflix on July 10.