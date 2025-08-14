Entertainment
Bryan Cranston’s ‘Sneaky Pete’ Now Streaming on Netflix
Los Angeles, CA – Bryan Cranston‘s crime drama, ‘Sneaky Pete,’ is now available for streaming on Netflix, drawing attention from fans of the Emmy-winning actor.
The show originally aired on Amazon Prime Video from 2015 to 2019 and has a strong 96 percent rating. It revolves around Marius Josipović, played by Giovanni Ribisi, a con artist who assumes the identity of his former cellmate to escape a dangerous gangster portrayed by Cranston.
As Marius integrates into his cellmates’ estranged family, he becomes embroiled in various secrets and criminal activities. Critics have praised ‘Sneaky Pete’ as “suspenseful, smart, and terrifically cast,” blending elements of both drama and comedy.
“Definitely a great show if you were a fan of Breaking Bad,” one viewer remarked. Another fan commented that it might even be “the first show I’ve seen that is close to Breaking Bad in quality.”
Fans have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm, with comments like “Omg so good!” and “Very interesting so far. Good cast, too.” Many are happy to find all three seasons of ‘Sneaky Pete’ on Netflix, allowing for binge-watching.
With its deep character development and engaging storytelling, ‘Sneaky Pete’ is being hailed as a must-watch for fans seeking new content akin to ‘Breaking Bad.’
Streaming enthusiasts can enjoy the full series, which launched on Netflix on July 10.
Recent Posts
- SpaceX to Launch 28 Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral
- Lobbyist Identified in Sheriff Tompkins’ Federal Indictment
- Bob Odenkirk Returns in Action-Packed Sequel Nobody 2
- Philips Invests $150 Million in U.S. Manufacturing Expansion
- New Horror Film ‘Weapons’ Explores Community Fractures After Children Disappear
- Ron Howard Reflects on J.D. Vance’s Political Rise
- Secretary Bessent Faces Ethics Investigation Over Conflicted Stocks
- TeraWulf Partners with Fluidstack for Major AI Hosting Agreement
- Federal Program for Indigent Defendants Faces Major Funding Crisis
- Trump’s Federal Takeover of DC Police Faces Local Resistance
- Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Iconic Wedding Dress Redefined Bridal Fashion
- Georgia Power Customers Face Record High Bills Amid Summer Heat
- CoreWeave Shares Plummet 20% After Mixed Q2 Results
- Mixed Earnings Weigh on U.S. Stock Futures
- Scientists Dispute Bermuda Triangle Mysteries, Cite Probability Instead
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21