Bryan Kohberger Faces Harassment from Inmates in Maximum-Security Prison

KUNA, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man convicted of murdering four University of Idaho students, is reportedly facing relentless harassment from fellow inmates in his new maximum-security prison.

Kohberger, 30, received four life sentences without the possibility of parole earlier this month, plus another 10 years. He pleaded guilty to the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, which occurred in November 2022. This agreement allowed him to avoid the death penalty, which prosecutors had sought.

Currently housed in J Block of the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, Kohberger is experiencing difficulties as inmates reportedly taunt him through the vents of his solitary cell. Chris McDonough, a former detective familiar with the situation, shared that inmates are taking turns yelling insults, exacerbating Kohberger’s stress and frustration.

“It’s driving him crazy,” McDonough said. “They are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day.” Kohberger has made multiple complaints to prison guards about his inability to sleep due to the harassment.

In addition to being taunted, Kohberger is limited to one hour of outdoor exercise daily and can only shower every other day. According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, inmates in J Block are considered high-risk and are maintained in individual cells.

A former prison minister, Keith Rovere, suggested that Kohberger might be struggling mentally, saying, “He’s losing control.” Rovere noted that many serial killers, who often seek control, might find prison life challenging.

In response to resident complaints, a spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Corrections stated, “Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison,” adding that the department is committed to maintaining a safe environment.

Whether Kohberger’s situation will change remains unclear. While currently isolated, experts suggest that over time, he could be moved to the general population where prisoners with notable cases often attract attention. Until then, Kohberger continues to navigate his new, harsh reality.