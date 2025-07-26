Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation

Moscow, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, who stands accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has been linked to disturbing behavior during his time as a teaching assistant at Washington State University.

A co-worker, whose name has been redacted, spoke with investigators about Kohberger’s inappropriate interactions with female students. This information was revealed in a recently unsealed interview. The co-worker noted that he shared an office with Kohberger for a semester and discussed Kohberger’s desire for a girlfriend.

One woman, an exotic dancer, recounted a peculiar encounter with a man she believed to be Kohberger in 2019. She described an incident at a club where Kohberger was the sole patron. During her performance, he allegedly made a chilling remark about ‘wanting to kill people.’

The dancer engaged with him, jokingly asking who he intended to kill, to which he ominously replied, ‘whoever I want.’ She later offered him a private dance, during which he asked personal questions about her life and instructed her to look into his eyes.

After their interaction, the man left the club and did not return. This incident occurred years before Kohberger was charged with the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and two others.

Authorities have been unable to determine a motive for Kohberger’s alleged crimes even after nearly three years of investigation. Kohberger has refrained from providing further explanation beyond his confession during a recent plea hearing. Currently, he is held by the Idaho Department of Corrections.