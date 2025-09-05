Bryan Kohberger Reveals Mental Health Diagnoses Before Guilty Plea

BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger shared that he received four mental health diagnoses just months prior to his guilty plea for murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022. In a June court filing, Kohberger detailed that he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (level 1), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). These diagnoses were made in February 2025, around the time he confessed to the killings.

Kohberger’s filing also indicated that he was taking levothyroxine, a medication used to treat hypothyroidism. This drug is among the most-prescribed in the United States. While he acknowledged his diagnoses, Kohberger did not claim they impacted his mental state at the time of his guilty plea to charges of murder and burglary, which he entered on July 2, 2025.

According to experts, individuals with autism level 1 are considered high-functioning, often showing few symptoms and managing daily tasks independently. OCD is characterized by repetitive behaviors aimed at alleviating unwanted thoughts, while ADHD manifests differently among individuals—some struggle with attention span, while others have difficulties with organization and focus.

ARFID, a lesser-known eating disorder, typically affects children but can also persist into adulthood. Kohberger’s specific diagnosis suggests severe limitations in his eating habits, which may lead to nutritional deficiencies. Unlike other eating disorders, ARFID is not driven by a desire for weight loss but rather by factors such as sensory aversions or traumatic experiences related to eating.

On June 29, the same day he filed the document detailing his diagnoses, Kohberger was aware that accepting a plea would likely lead to multiple life sentences. The filing came just days before his formal plea in court, where he pleaded guilty to killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

After the plea, Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences in addition to ten years for burglary, along with substantial financial penalties imposed for each murder count. He reflected on these consequences, understanding the gravity of his actions.