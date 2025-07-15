Bryan, LaPaglia Spar Online After Breakup Nearly a Year Later

Nashville, TN – The online feud between singer-songwriter Bryan and his ex-girlfriend, podcaster Brianna LaPaglia, continues nearly a year after their breakup in late 2024.

The drama reignited following Bryan’s release of a new song earlier this month, including “River Washed Hair.” Bryan addressed online speculation that the song was inspired by LaPaglia, tweeting, “Lmfao, I said ‘sweet’ this is not about whatever she has going on hahahahaah.”

LaPaglia quickly fired back on social media, saying, “Lmao obviously he doesn’t think I’m sweet I turned down 12 million dollars to share my abuse.” She further claimed that Bryan’s previous partners signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) while insisting that his music is not about real-life events, stating, “his songs aren’t about anyone he writes them drunk at 6am.”

On Instagram Stories, Bryan shared a screenshot of a text from LaPaglia, dated before October 29, 2024, expressing fond memories. The message included lines like, “I’ll never forget the love I felt for you at one time in this life!”

On July 14, LaPaglia posted another screenshot, which she claimed was from Bryan’s management, proposing NDA options that included a house alongside a $3 million payment, or a flat $10 million. “And I rest my case!” she captioned the post.

In a separate Instagram post, LaPaglia defended herself, saying, “I have not told one lie ever,” addressing those who support Bryan. “I want nothing to do with this man I don’t know why he’s crashing out.” She added that she was not interested in exposing Bryan, emphasizing her commitment to honesty.

After their breakup, Bryan expressed heartfelt sentiments on Instagram, saying, “Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart.” He also acknowledged his personal struggles over the past year, indicating that their separation was for the best.

Billboard has reached out to Bryan’s team for further comment.

In upcoming news, Bryan is set to perform three headlining shows at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 18-20.