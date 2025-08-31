Entertainment
Bryan Martin Apologizes After Incident at Schaghticoke Fair
Schaghticoke, New York — Country singer Bryan Martin was escorted off the stage at the Schaghticoke Fair on Friday evening, prompting an apology to his fans. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office reported that Martin appeared to be intoxicated and was behaving erratically during his performance.
Deputies stated that Martin was aggressive and required a forcible escort to leave the stage. Following the incident, he publicly acknowledged his struggles with alcoholism and mental health issues.
“Addiction is a disease, and it requires both accountability and empathy,” Rensselaer County Sheriff Kyle Bourgault said in a statement. “My hope is that Mr. Martin receives the resources and support he needs to overcome this struggle and continue to share his gift of music with fans in a healthier way.”
In a social media post, Martin expressed his remorse, saying, “Sorry I let y’all down tonight… truth is I’m not ok… been hitting it hard for a while and haven’t took time to be honest with myself about my mental health.”
Martin, who has been open about his battle with anxiety and depression, indicated his plans to seek additional help moving forward.
