Bryan Reynolds Hits Homer as Pirates Defeat Reds 7-0

Pittsburgh, PA — Bryan Reynolds, long recognized as the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ best hitter, is having a challenging season. As the team prepared for their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Reynolds had a batting average of just .236 with 10 home runs this year.

Entering the 2025 season, Reynolds had posted a career slash line of .276/.352/.470, accumulating 122 home runs and 411 RBI in 794 games. This year’s struggles caught the attention of Reds radio broadcaster Chris Welsh, who reflected on Reynolds’ difficulties during the game.

“It could be that he has spent his entire career here for the Pirates,” Welsh commented. “After a while, it just saps you, playing for a last-place club year in and year out.” He also noted that the Pirates last finished a season over .500 in 2018.

In what seemed like a scripted moment, Reynolds responded to Welsh’s remarks almost immediately. Following Welsh’s commentary, he faced Reds right-hander Brady Singer and launched a 3-0 sinker over the wall, marking a solo home run that put the Pirates ahead 1-0.

Ultimately, the Pirates secured a 7-0 victory over the Reds. Despite his slow start this season, Reynolds has shown improvement since the All-Star break, hitting .310 with 26 hits in 21 games.

This homer was Reynolds’ first of the second half, and fans remain hopeful that he can continue this upward trend at the plate.

It’s worth noting that while the Pirates have struggled, the Reds have not won a playoff series since 1995. The last playoff series won by the Pirates was in 2013 against none other than the Reds.