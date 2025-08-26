Bryan Vasquez Found Dead After Nearly Two Weeks Missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The body of missing 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez was found on Tuesday morning, nearly two weeks after he was reported missing from his home. Volunteers discovered his body in a canal not far from his residence on Beaucaire Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), Bryan, who was nonverbal and on the autism spectrum, was seen last on August 14, when he climbed out of his bedroom window around 5 a.m. That same morning, he was captured on surveillance footage just blocks from his home, wearing only an adult diaper. After that, there had been no sightings of him until the discovery of his body.

The search for Bryan had involved numerous volunteers and agencies, including the Cajun Navy, who combed the area near his home over the course of nearly two weeks. Despite extensive search efforts, which included aerial drones and waterway teams, leads were scarce.

Compounding the tragedy, an internal review by the NOPD has indicated a five-hour delay between when the family reported Bryan missing and when officers first responded to the call. This delay has raised serious concerns from the Vasquez family and prompted Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick to launch an investigation into the police response time.

At a news conference, a spokesperson for the Vasquez family criticized the response. “We need to find him,” Cristine Rosales Fajardo said, expressing disbelief over the delayed police action. “We need to be turning over every garbage can, the grass is overgrown in this area. … We need every light turned on.”

The City of New Orleans released a statement acknowledging the heartache of Bryan’s passing. “Bryan was a bright, charismatic, and energetic young boy whose joy and spirit touched the lives of his family, friends, and community,” the statement said. “His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him.”

The investigation into how Bryan ended up in the canal continues, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Funeral arrangements for Bryan are yet to be announced.