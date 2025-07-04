Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She Has Never Seen Happy Days

LOS ANGELES, CA — Bryce Dallas Howard has shocked fans by admitting she has never watched an episode of the classic TV show Happy Days, which made her father, Ron Howard, a household name.

In an interview on Busy Phillips’ QVC+ chat show, Howard, 44, discussed her family’s reluctance to watch popular media featuring their loved ones. The revelation came about when Phillips noted that their teenage children have also avoided watching their work. “Oh I’m gonna admit something, I’ve never watched an episode of Happy Days,” Howard said. “I love him (Henry Winkler) so much and I love my dad so much and I love all the Happy Days folks, and it would be so easy just to watch it, and I don’t know why.”

Howard explained that during her teenage years, she preferred watching Get Smart instead of reruns of Happy Days. She also mentioned that her three siblings have not watched the show either. “It’s a little weird, it takes them out of it seeing a family member,” she said.

While Howard has never tuned into her father’s iconic role as Richie Cunningham, she did reveal she watched The Andy Griffith Show, where her dad famously played Opie Taylor. “It’s weird, my son is now older than my dad was when he started Happy Days,” Howard added.

Ron Howard, aged 71, is a celebrated director known for films like Splash, Apollo 13, and A Beautiful Mind. His early career featured prominent roles before transitioning into directing.