Entertainment
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She Has Never Seen Happy Days
LOS ANGELES, CA — Bryce Dallas Howard has shocked fans by admitting she has never watched an episode of the classic TV show Happy Days, which made her father, Ron Howard, a household name.
In an interview on Busy Phillips’ QVC+ chat show, Howard, 44, discussed her family’s reluctance to watch popular media featuring their loved ones. The revelation came about when Phillips noted that their teenage children have also avoided watching their work. “Oh I’m gonna admit something, I’ve never watched an episode of Happy Days,” Howard said. “I love him (Henry Winkler) so much and I love my dad so much and I love all the Happy Days folks, and it would be so easy just to watch it, and I don’t know why.”
Howard explained that during her teenage years, she preferred watching Get Smart instead of reruns of Happy Days. She also mentioned that her three siblings have not watched the show either. “It’s a little weird, it takes them out of it seeing a family member,” she said.
While Howard has never tuned into her father’s iconic role as Richie Cunningham, she did reveal she watched The Andy Griffith Show, where her dad famously played Opie Taylor. “It’s weird, my son is now older than my dad was when he started Happy Days,” Howard added.
Ron Howard, aged 71, is a celebrated director known for films like Splash, Apollo 13, and A Beautiful Mind. His early career featured prominent roles before transitioning into directing.
Recent Posts
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak
- 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham