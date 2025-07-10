Sports
Bryce Harper Breaks Slump, Leads Phillies Over Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Bryce Harper broke out of a slump on Wednesday night, hitting a career-high four extra-base hits, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a decisive victory over the San Francisco Giants.
Harper reflected on his performance after the game, stating, “I’m really good. I mean, I really am.” The two-time National League MVP showcased his skills by hitting a home run and three doubles, demonstrating his ability to excel when healthy. Harper emphasized his confidence, saying, “I know when I’m going well, I’m one of the best in baseball. I’m healthy. I’m strong. I feel great.”
This season has been challenging for Harper, as he missed most of June because of inflammation in his right wrist. Before Wednesday’s game, he had struggled with a 1-for-14 record over the past four games, but his standout performance revitalized his season.
In a thrilling display, Harper hit a 3-1 fastball from the Giants’ ace, Justin Verlander, over the left-field wall for his first home run since returning from injury. After the victory, Harper acknowledged the significance of hitting against a legend like Verlander, saying, “That’s an all-timer, man. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer and he’s had an unbelievable career. … All the respect to him, but I was happy I was able to get that out of the way.”
Despite his breakout game, Harper’s season statistics remain below his usual standards, with a .259 batting average, 10 home runs, and 35 RBIs in 65 games. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage sits at .819, significantly lower than his career average of .906, which he achieved during his MVP seasons in 2015 and 2021.
The win improved the Phillies’ record to 54-39, placing them a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who were rained out in their game against Baltimore. Phillies manager Rob Thomson expressed optimism for the team’s future, stating, “If Harp gets hot, it might be fun to watch.”
