Sports
Bryce Harper Confronts MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred at Phillies Clubhouse
Philadelphia, PA — A verbal dispute erupted last week between MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper in the team’s clubhouse during Manfred’s annual tour of teams.
The incident occurred last Monday at Citizens Bank Park, shortly after Manfred began his opening remarks. As he spoke, Harper interjected with strong comments, suggesting that if Manfred was there to discuss a salary cap, he should leave, according to multiple sources.
Sources revealed that Harper used profanity during his confrontation with the commissioner, emphasizing his frustration. Manfred responded by asserting his position, stating that he was the commissioner and would not step aside. During their brief exchange, Harper questioned what Manfred had ever done to benefit the players.
Despite the heated comments, the rest of the meeting continued, lasting approximately an hour with both men present. The tension between the two highlighted the ongoing discussions around player salaries and league policies.
The Commissioner’s Office, Harper’s agent Scott Boras, and the Players Association declined to comment on the altercation.
