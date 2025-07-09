Sports
Bryce Harper Criticizes Umpire After Controversial Giants Loss
San Francisco, CA — Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies expressed their frustration after a controversial loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.
The game ended with the Giants winning 3-1, but not without heated debate over umpire Phil Cuzzi’s calls. Harper noted that the game was largely dictated by a critical at-bat by Giants’ Matt Chapman, which was extended three times due to questionable calls.
“Umpire took over the game,” Harper said after the match, highlighting his disappointment with the officiating. He cited a fifth-inning strikeout, where a pitch appeared to be significantly above the strike zone, as a pivotal moment. According to the Umpire Scorecard, this call was particularly notable.
Harper’s grievances didn’t end there. He also faced two controversial strike calls in the eighth inning that he referred to as unfair. Fans voiced similar frustrations, showing support for an automatic ball-strike system set to be implemented in 2026, calling for it to be introduced sooner.
Some fans went as far as to demand Cuzzi’s dismissal, while others suggested a formal investigation into his performance. A few even humorously proposed that he should be jailed on Alcatraz for his decisions.
