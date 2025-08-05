Bryce Harper’s Odd Handshake Becomes Viral Sensation During Game

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — During the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Detroit Tigers on August 1, 2025, a peculiar handshake between teammates Bryce Harper and Weston Wilson stole the spotlight. The moment occurred in the dugout right after Harper was ejected from the game, grabbing attention from fans and raising eyebrows online.

Harper approached Wilson after his dismissal, and they exchanged a high five. However, their handshake took a bizarre turn as they appeared to check each other’s athletic supporters. This unexpected gesture quickly gained traction on social media, where fans shared mixed reactions ranging from amusement to surprise.

Many viewers described the handshake as a “bizarre sexual handshake,” calling it strange while others interpreted the interaction as just playful fun between teammates. “Keep that play in the clubhouse, fellas,” joked one fan. Another remarked, “Good friends double check if their friends remembered their cups,” while several followers expressed disbelief at Harper’s non-reaction and called for Wilson to be removed from the team.

The clip of the handshake spread rapidly across platforms like Twitter and Reddit, fueling conversations about it more than the game itself. “Harper and Wilson’s handshake is nuts,” commented another user, highlighting how memorable the moment became.

While the Phillies managed to secure victory in the game, the handshake overshadowed the game’s outcome, showcasing how unexpected moments in sports can capture public interest. As the Phillies push for a postseason reach, Harper continues to be a central figure, known for stirring controversy both on and off the field.