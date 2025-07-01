Bryce Harper Returns as Phillies Defeat Padres 4-0

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper returned from a nearly monthlong absence due to right wrist inflammation, starting at first base and batting third for the Philadelphia Phillies in their 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper was activated from the injured list after being sidelined since June 5. In his first game back, he went 0-for-2 but managed to walk and was hit by a pitch on his foot. He also lined into an unassisted double play, showing no significant issues with his wrist.

“I didn’t think I was going to take any other steps forward of feeling better,” Harper said after the win. “I thought we were kind of at a standstill, but today felt good.” Harper had been experiencing pain in his wrist since last season but managed to play through it, hitting .258 with nine home runs in 57 games prior to his injury.

Without Harper, the Phillies went 13-14 but remained at the top of the NL East standings. Manager Rob Thomson confirmed that Harper’s playing status would be day-to-day based on how his wrist responds.

Zack Wheeler was the star of the night, striking out 10 batters over eight innings, marking his sixth outing this season with at least eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed six hits and maintained a sparkling 0.58 ERA in his last five starts.

The Phillies scored in the fourth inning with Bryson Stott stealing second and then scoring on a grounder from Brandon Marsh. Trea Turner added to the score with an infield single, and Nick Castellanos capped the inning with a solo home run.

Marsh’s run made it 2-0, while Castellanos’ homer solidified the lead at 4-0. Padres starter Matt Waldron, who made his season debut, struggled, allowing four runs on four hits and walking six in just 4 2/3 innings.

The Padres threatened in the fifth with two runners on base, but a double play ended the inning, and they failed to come close to scoring again. The Phillies look to continue their momentum with Cristopher Sánchez starting on Tuesday night against former Phillie Nick Pivetta.