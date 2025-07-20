Bryce Mitchell Eyes Bantamweight Success Ahead of UFC Debut

Sacramento, California — Bryce Mitchell is set to make his Bantamweight debut at UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after transitioning from the Featherweight division.

Known as “Thug Nasty,” Mitchell rose into the Top 10 as a Featherweight. However, his recent performance has not been up to par, losing three of his last five bouts against top contenders like Jean Silva and Josh Emmett. The move to Bantamweight is seen as a chance for rejuvenation in his career.

Mitchell faces Said Nurmagomedov, a formidable kickboxer known for his guillotine choke, in his first fight at 135 pounds. “I think this matchup is a great way to introduce me to the upper end of Bantamweight competition,” Mitchell said.

With ambitions of challenging current champion Merab Dvalishvili, Mitchell is confident about his future in this new weight class. “Nobody’s going to beat Merab unless they call somebody who knows how to,” he stated. “I’m bringing a fight to this division, it needs to be spiced up.”

Mitchell also expressed his belief that Cory Sandhagen, a contender set to fight Dvalishvili, will lose his match. “Cory’s going to lose, and that’s what’s going to happen. Nobody wants to watch Merab win easily,” he added.

As Mitchell prepares for his Bantamweight debut, fans are eager to see if he can indeed shake things up in the division. A victory next Saturday could pave the way for a title shot in the future.

The UFC’s 2025 pay-per-view schedule continues with UFC 318 taking place on Saturday, July 19, featuring a main event between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. Fans are anticipation for all the action inside the Octagon.