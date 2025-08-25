Bryce Underwood to Start as Michigan’s QB in Season Opener

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Bryce Underwood, a highly anticipated prospect, is set to be named the starting quarterback for the University of Michigan Wolverines in their season opener against New Mexico on August 30, 2025. Sources informed CBS Sports on Monday that an official announcement is forthcoming.

Underwood, who hails from Belleville, Michigan, will be the fourth true freshman to start a season opener for Michigan, joining the ranks of Rick Leach, Chad Henne, and Tate Forcier. The last time a true freshman launched the season as a starter was in 2009 when Forcier took the reins.

Over the offseason, Underwood faced competition from transfer quarterback Michael Keene, who was last season’s leading passer for Michigan. Despite this, Underwood’s talent and the Wolverines’ reported $10 million investment in him solidified his position as the starter.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 228 pounds, Underwood possesses a strong physique and skills that have drawn comparisons to former NFL stars Cam Newton and Vince Young. His experience includes leading Belleville High School to an undefeated season in 2022, as well as a 38-game winning streak.

The Wolverines’ passing offense struggled last season, ranking 130th out of 134 teams in the FBS. With Underwood at the helm, expectations are high for immediate improvement. Coach Sherrone Moore hopes Underwood’s leadership will bolster the team’s aerial game significantly.

As Michigan gears up for the 2025 season, they also have a strong defense and a group of promising transfers, including former Alabama running back Jase McClellan. The Wolverines’ initial schedule features winnable matchups, making it possible for Underwood to make an impact right away.

In Week 2, Michigan will face a major test when they travel to take on another strong opponent. The stakes will rise quickly for Underwood as he steps into this pivotal role for the Wolverines.