Sports
Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan Ready for Panthers’ 2025 NFL Season
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, with a lot resting on the performance of rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The Panthers are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 1 matchup, and all eyes are on the new offensive duo.
Young, a 22-year-old rising star, is expected to lean heavily on McMillan, the first wide receiver picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite dealing with a hamstring issue during the preseason, signs of chemistry between the two have emerged.
McMillan had a quiet preseason, registering only two receptions in his one game. However, his impressive college career figures give Panthers fans hope. He posted 2,721 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in his final two years at the University of Arizona.
“Wheels up for Tetairoa McMillan,” said Fantasy Footballers on social media, noting the potential impact McMillan could have on the field. Even with his hamstring still giving him some trouble, there’s optimism he’ll be fit for the season opener.
The Panthers’ receiving corps is one of the youngest in the league, with an average age of 25. McMillan will be joined by other young receivers like Jalen Coker, 23, and Xavier Legette, 24. Both Coker and Legette struggled in their rookie seasons, making the pressure on McMillan to perform even greater.
Many fantasy analysts are optimistic about McMillan’s outlook this season, projecting him to score at least five touchdowns. His history of scoring, with no fewer than eight touchdowns in his college seasons, supports those predictions.
As the Panthers look ahead to hosting Jacksonville, they will rely on Young and McMillan to spark their offense. Strong performance from both could mark the start of a promising season in Carolina.
