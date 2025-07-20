Bryson DeChambeau Advocates Timing for Faster Golf Rounds

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Bryson DeChambeau expressed frustration during his third round at the British Open on Saturday as he was put on the clock by officials. After starting strong with a front nine score of 33, DeChambeau struggled on the back nine, trailing behind slower groups.

Speaking about his experience, DeChambeau said, “We just kept losing time.” The issue of slow play has become prominent in golf, with many rounds at the championship exceeding the six-hour mark. DeChambeau attributed this to various factors, including the course layout and player behavior.

“It’s not rocket science,” said DeChambeau, who shot a 68 in his third round. He called for a new system of timing every player throughout their entire round, believing it would create a fairer environment. He believes that if players were monitored consistently, officials could help slow players adjust their pace in real time.

DeChambeau acknowledged his deliberate putting routine, which can add to his time on the greens, while he considers himself fast with his drives and iron shots. “I’d love to be timed, and I have no problem with that,” he noted.

He recalled incidents where players lose time due to course conditions, specifically during the transition between the 16th and 17th holes. “Unfortunately, on the 16/17 exchange, you’ve got a downhill, drivable hole you can play pretty quick if you get it in the right spot,” he explained.

As he looks forward to future tournaments, DeChambeau hopes for better solutions to the pace of play problem that has plagued professional golf. “I’m definitely not somebody that has the most knowledge or experience, but I hope there’s a better system out there at some point in time,” he concluded.