Business
BTIG Raises Roblox Target Price Amid Promising Growth Indicators
NEW YORK, NY — BTIG analyst Clark Lampen has increased the firm’s price target for Roblox Corp. to $131 from $124 while maintaining a Buy rating on the shares. The change reflects a positive outlook based on the company’s recent performance.
The firm’s adjustment is driven by a bottom-up analysis of Q2 bookings, particularly from the successful performance of the game Grow a Garden. Additionally, the firm highlighted regional pricing strategies that are being modeled separately from the company’s pre-Q2 base business.
Roblox has seen strong tracking in July, leading BTIG to remain optimistic about the company’s future. Lampen noted that despite a significant increase in shares, there are indications for a healthier medium-term growth rate.
“A broader community of developers and users are beginning to invest more of their time and resources into the platform,” Lampen wrote in his research note to investors. This trend could contribute to sustained growth for the company in the upcoming quarters.
The analysis signifies a clear belief in Roblox’s potential as engagement on the platform continues to expand.
