BTS Announces New Album and World Tour for Spring 2026

SEOUL, South Korea – K-pop sensations BTS confirmed their long-awaited return on Tuesday, announcing plans for a new album and world tour set for spring 2026.

During their first live stream since all members completed their mandatory military service, the group expressed excitement about their comeback. “Hey guys, we are back,” Jimin said, revealing that they will be traveling to the U.S. later this month to start creating new music.

The album will be the group’s first full-length release since 2020, and both the album and world tour were highly anticipated by their fans, known as the ARMY. “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are,” the band stated.

This tour will mark BTS’s first world tour since their “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert series in 2022. All members completed their 18-month military obligations, which paused their careers at a peak moment of global fame.

On the fan platform Weverse, BTS announced, “Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music.” They emphasized that the album would reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas, much like when they first began their journey as artists.

Suga was the last band member to finish military service last month. The group staggered their military commitments to ensure that no more than one member was missing at any given time. J-Hope, who was discharged in October, has since completed a solo world tour and will perform at Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13.

BTS debuted in 2013 and has grown to become the most successful K-pop act worldwide. They were named the biggest-selling music artists globally for both 2020 and 2021, amassing six number-one albums and six chart-topping singles in the U.S.