BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours

SEOUL, South Korea — BTS member Jungkook has made a buzzworthy return to Instagram just days after completing his military service. He launched a new account on July 15, 2025, under the username @mnijungkook, surprising fans worldwide.

During a surprise livestream on Weverse, Jungkook discussed the meaning behind his account name, saying, “The full form of the user ID is: My Name Is Jungkook.” His comeback was met with immense excitement, amassing over 2 million followers within just 24 hours.

This new account comes after Jungkook deleted his previous Instagram profile, which had over 50 million followers, back in February 2023. At that time, he explained his decision was personal, stating, “I deleted Instagram because I stopped using it. I probably won’t be back.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook is in Los Angeles with the other members of BTS, working on their upcoming album. This much-anticipated project is set to mark the band’s first full-group release since their members completed military service. J-Hope recently confirmed during an airport appearance that the group would remain in the U.S. for a two-month songwriting effort.

All seven members, including Suga, who was the last to leave military service, are focused on preparing for their comeback. BTS plans to release a new album in spring 2026 and embark on an international tour shortly after. Jungkook voiced his eagerness and pressure to ensure the new music meets fans’ expectations, saying, “We have to work hard until next spring. Honestly, I’m a bit worried.”

The excitement surrounding Jungkook’s return to social media and the group’s impending project has fans eagerly anticipating future updates.