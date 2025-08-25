BTS Members Reunite and Prepare for 2026 Comeback

SEOUL, South Korea — After two years serving in the South Korean military, BTS members RM, Jin, V, Jung Kook, Jimin, and Suga have been spotted together, balancing work and relaxation as they prepare for their anticipated 2026 comeback.

On August 21, photos surfaced of the band enjoying a day at the beach. The images show the group posing against a sunset backdrop, with Jin flashing a peace sign and Jimin wrapped in a beach towel.

In addition to their beach trip, the bandmates were seen shopping together. Fans eager for new music received a treat when j-hope posted two brief videos of the group recording in the studio. In the clips, V can be seen singing into a microphone, and Jung Kook is smiling while Jimin lays down vocals.

“BTS!!” j-hope captioned the videos, adding excitement about the group’s return. This announcement comes nearly two months after the members paused their activities to fulfill military obligations, with Suga being the last to complete his enlistment in June.

During a Weverse livestream on July 1, the group shared their plans for a new album, set to release in spring 2024. “It will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” they stated.

They also revealed plans for a world tour alongside the album. “We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are,” they added.

In the meantime, ARMY fans are enjoying “Permission to Dance On Stage,” BTS’s first live album, released in July. Their last album, “Be,” was released in 2020 and topped the charts.

RM has also shared a personal update, expressing his commitment to working with the members on their comeback. In a recent post, he stated, “It’s already been a little over two months since I was discharged from the military. I live, work, and play with the members. It’s a really strange experience.”

He added, “I’m going to commit myself to this moment and thank you. I guarantee you, I’ll be there soon. I’ll do my best until then. I love you.”

With these activities, fans can look forward to the full return of BTS and their new music and performances in 2024.