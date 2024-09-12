BTS’ RM Reflects on Pressures and Personal Aspirations Amid Military Service

Leader of the globally renowned music group BTS, RM, marked his 30th birthday with reflections on the pressures he feels and his aspirations beyond music. A few years ago, RM candidly discussed the expectations from fans and the significant pressure he places on himself.

RM, also known as Kim Nam-joon, shared, ‘They say we need to concentrate on the present rather than pursuing our dreams. I believe having a dream can be important. I hope there are others who still retain a little boy or a little girl in their hearts and continue to believe in old-fashioned values, such as hard work and hope.’ These sentiments indicate the challenging balance he strives for between present responsibilities and future desires.

The artist expressed a yearning to be recognized beyond his achievements with BTS, aspiring to create various forms of art. He dreams of a serene life in the countryside, envisioning a future where he can immerse himself in reading and study. While RM stated he is content currently, he acknowledged that life’s pace can be overwhelming. He hopes to discover a rhythm that suits him.

RM is a notable member of BTS, alongside Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Presently, he is fulfilling his mandatory South Korean military service, which commenced on December 11 last year and is expected to conclude in 2025. Despite his service commitments, RM remains active in the music scene, recently releasing a new song titled ‘Neva Play’ in collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.