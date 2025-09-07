Bubba Chandler Makes Highly Anticipated MLB Start Against Brewers

PITTSBURGH – Rookie right-hander Bubba Chandler will make his first career MLB start on Sunday afternoon as the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:35 p.m. ET. Chandler, the top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was called up on August 22 and is currently 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and one save in his first three major league appearances.

Chandler made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, throwing four scoreless innings with two hits allowed and three strikeouts. His first win came in a similar fashion, pitching another four shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 27.

Chandler last pitched in a relief role against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he allowed three runs over four innings but earned his second win. On Sunday, he will face off against fellow rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who has a 4-2 record and a 4.50 ERA.

Chandler’s promotion to the majors follows a season where he made 24 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 4.05 ERA and striking out 121 batters. Despite struggling in his last minor league outings, the Pirates decided to bring him up due to his impressive early performance in the big leagues.

The Pirates are looking to avoid a sweep after losing the first two games of the series. Milwaukee enters Sunday’s game with a National League-leading .259 batting average, making this matchup crucial for both teams.

Chandler and Misiorowski represent the new wave of young pitching talent in the National League Central. Chandler’s unique velocity, averaging 98.7 mph on his fastball, adds to the excitement surrounding this game.

As the first Pirates pitcher to earn a save and a win in his first two outings, Chandler’s debut will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. Many believe he has the potential to be a significant part of the Pirates’ rotation for years to come.