Bubba Pollard Triumphs in Chaotic Michigan 300 at Owosso Speedway

OVID, Mich. — In a dramatic finish, Bubba Pollard emerged victorious in the Michigan 300 of the Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour at Owosso Speedway. Pollard, driving a VanDoorn Racing Development car, secured his first win of the season in 2025 after a nail-biting restart with just three laps remaining.

The race, held on August 21, 2025, saw multiple lead changes and a significant wreck involving several front-runners on lap 298, including Carson Brown and Gavan Boschele. Pollard dodged the chaos and claimed the lead after the restart, holding off Dawson Sutton to cross the finish line first.

“When you race with respect, it shows it pays off,” Pollard said after his win. Despite not having the fastest car at the end, he expressed satisfaction with the race car’s performance throughout. Pollard now sets his sights on the upcoming Oxford 250 in Maine, hoping to continue his winning streak.

Dawson Sutton finished in second place, having battled outside the top five for most of the race. “We struggled on the short run but were good on the long run,” Sutton commented. Third place went to Cole Butcher, who managed an impressive comeback from a 15th-place start. “We were just too tight,” he noted of his car’s performance during the race.

The Michigan 300 showcased not only Pollard’s skill but also the challenges of short-track racing, with a total of 12 lead changes among six drivers. Pollard praised the management of Owosso Speedway, highlighting the need for multiple racing lines on the track to enhance competition.

The event also attracted two NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, with Gragson finishing fourth after avoiding trouble for most of the race. Jones, unfortunately, was involved in a late accident and finished 17th.

The next ASA STARS National Tour event is the Glass City 200, set for September 13 at Toledo Speedway.