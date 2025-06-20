Sports
Bubba Ray Dudley Praises Blake Monroe’s NXT Debut and Future Potential
Orlando, Florida – Blake Monroe made her NXT debut earlier this month, marking a significant moment in the wrestling world as WWE continues to sign new talent. Formerly known as Mariah May, Monroe has gained recognition from her time in Stardom, where she was a women’s champion and had an intense rivalry with Toni Storm.
In an interview with Fox News Digital, wrestling legend Bubba Ray Dudley expressed confidence in Monroe’s decision to join WWE. He commended her previous work and highlighted that she had maximized her potential in her former roles. ‘Blake Monroe has caught my eye over the last couple of years, for the body of work she was involved with,’ Dudley said. ‘She did a phenomenal job and maxed out her potential there.’
Dudley noted that Monroe’s experience has positioned her well for success in WWE. ‘I think Blake Monroe coming into NXT was a very smart move. Working with Shawn Michaels and the talented creative team gives her a fantastic opportunity to shine,’ he added. ‘I believe she will go on and be a big star in WWE.’
Monroe recently had her ‘contract signing’ on NXT, where she shared that joining WWE was a lifelong dream and something she has expressed on social media throughout her career. Her arrival was met with excitement, but it also came with a hint of rivalry as Jacy Jayne introduced her to the NXT environment by putting her through a table.
While the date of Monroe’s first official match remains uncertain, anticipation is building for what lies ahead. Former ECW star Francine shared her thoughts, predicting a rapid ascent for Monroe. ‘I think they’re probably gonna push her to the moon and she’ll be on the main roster within a year,’ she said.
Monroe’s journey in WWE is just beginning, but with support from industry veterans and her growing fanbase, the future looks bright for the new star.
