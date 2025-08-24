Bubba Wallace Discusses Fatherhood Journey After NASCAR Victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has opened up about his first year of fatherhood, which has been a thrilling experience. This year, he won the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and welcomed his 10-month-old son, Becks, with his wife, Amanda.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 31-year-old Wallace described Becks as a “grown little man” who shares a similar personality with him. “He’s super laid back. It takes a lot for him to get excited. He’s super chill,” he said.

Wallace expressed his joy in watching his son grow. “It’s just been a lot of fun to see him grow up and enjoy things that we are so accustomed to. He’s just kind of taking it all in,” he added. With Becks teething and exploring his surroundings, Wallace remarked, “It feels like every day is something new.”

Being a father has shifted Wallace’s perspective on racing and life. “Being a dad has been the coolest thing, the best thing that’s happened for me in my life. It allows the tough days not to be so tough. Life is not as bad as it seems when I have a bad race. I have a lot to be grateful for,” he said.

In addition to his fatherhood journey, Wallace is giving back to the community. He has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of America to launch a limited-edition T-shirt collection with Carter’s, with proceeds benefiting the youth organization. As a BGCA alum, Wallace aims to inspire the next generation. “Kids’ voices want to be heard, no matter how young or older they are. It’s cool to see their ideas come to life,” he shared.

Reflecting on his experience, Wallace emphasized the importance of remembering his roots. “You’ve got to give a lot of credit back to the moments where I was the little kid listening to the guest speakers. It’s a full circle,” he concluded.