Bubba Wallace Faces Setback Before Pocono’s Great American Getaway 400

Pocono, Pennsylvania – Bubba Wallace faced a tough break during qualifying for the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota struggled to fire up, leaving him unable to make a qualifying lap. This misfortune means he will start from the back of the pack on race day. Prior to this setback, he had shown promising speed, ranking as the second-fastest driver during practice.

Denny Hamlin secured the pole position for the race. Known for his strong track record at Pocono, Hamlin opted to stay in the U.S. last weekend to support his fiancée, who recently gave birth. He is listed as the favorite to win, with odds at +500.

Despite the disappointment, Wallace has had a solid season thus far, currently sitting at P10 in the overall standings with six top-ten finishes and three in the top five this year. Since joining 23XI Racing in 2021, he has consistently performed well at Pocono, finishing no lower than P14.

The Great American Getaway 400 promises competitive action with other top racers like Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and William Byron ready to challenge for the win. Blaney, last season’s champion at Pocono, has odds at +800.

Fans can look forward to an exciting race on Sunday as Wallace aims to bounce back from his challenging qualifying performance.