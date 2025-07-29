Bubba Wallace Makes History with Brickyard 400 Win

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Bubba Wallace emerged victorious at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, becoming the first Black driver to win a major race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The dramatic win came after an 18-minute rain delay, two overtimes, and a fierce challenge from defending champion Kyle Larson.

The 31-year-old driver, who competes for 23XI Racing, crossed the finish line just 0.222 seconds ahead of Larson, snapping a 100-race winless streak that had persisted since his victory at Kansas in 2022. Wallace’s only other NASCAR Cup victory came at Talladega in 2021.

<p“This one’s really cool,” Wallace said after climbing from his No. 23 car. “Coming off Turn 4, I knew I was going to get there — unless we ran out of gas. I was surprised I wasn’t crying like a little baby.”

The turning point of the race occurred after a passing rain shower led to a red flag, halting the action with six laps to go. Wallace, who had earlier built a comfortable lead, had to carefully manage his fuel during the ensuing overtime sessions. This added a layer of pressure as he faced the prospect of running out of fuel just before the finish.

<p“I want to win this straight up. I want to go back racing,” Wallace said, showcasing his determination during the final laps. He successfully held off Larson, ensuring he wouldn’t become the fourth consecutive driver to win back-to-back Brickyard 400 races.

<pWallace's win is notably significant not only for him but also for the sport, marking progress toward diversity in NASCAR. He had recently shared how becoming a father shifted his perspective on racing, emphasizing family over competition.

<p“Nothing else matters anymore,” Wallace explained. “It took having a kid to realize there’s so much more to life.”

<pThe podium was rounded out by Denny Hamlin in third place and Ryan Preece in fourth, while veteran Brad Keselowski secured the fifth position.

<pIn addition to the main event, Ty Gibbs won NASCAR’s inaugural In-Season Challenge, adding excitement to the day. Gibbs finished 21st but still claimed the $1 million prize by winning the March Madness-style tournament.

<p“This victory is for everyone who believed in us,” Wallace said, as he celebrated with his wife Amanda and their young son, Beckett. “Welcome to Victory Lane, Becks. That’s pretty cool.”