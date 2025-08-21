Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs

RICHMOND, Va. — Bubba Wallace‘s team faced a setback during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond when his No. 23 Toyota lost a wheel on pit road. The incident occurred during the final stage of the race, which left Wallace finishing in 28th place despite leading much of the event.

Freddie Kraft, Wallace’s spotter, reacted to the mishap with a mix of humor and frustration. “We had so many tires we were going to leave one on pit road,” Kraft joked. “A gut punch. Thank God we won the race at Indy because they would have been a filler if Austin [Dillon] wins and we were there.”

Wallace made a stop at the pit box for fellow Toyota teammate Chase Briscoe after losing the wheel. Despite the unfortunate incident, Wallace’s team remains optimistic, especially since he had secured a win at the Brickyard 400 earlier this season, which guarantees him a spot in the upcoming playoffs.

“Obviously, that ruined our day,” Kraft added. “It’s one of those days where if you got a fast car like that, it almost hurts less.” The team’s strong performance is evident, with Wallace finishing in the top 10 four times in his last five races, including finishes of seventh at Dover and eighth at Watkins Glen.

The regular season will conclude on Saturday with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, where Wallace hopes to end on a positive note and improve his playoff standing. “We need to carry that speed into Daytona,” Kraft stated optimistically.

Turning the page to the recent Brickyard 400 victory, Wallace expressed his sentiments about team owner Michael Jordan missing the celebration. “I said I wish you were here for it,” Wallace noted, referencing their conversation after the race. “He was like, he’s going to have a drink or two for me tonight.”

Wallace’s relationship with Jordan has been pivotal in his career, providing mentorship and guidance through challenges, including harsh criticism faced in previous seasons. The combination of skill, support, and recent successes positions Wallace to be a contender as he heads into the playoffs.