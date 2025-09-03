Bubba Wallace Starts Playoff Strong with 6th Place Finish at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Bubba Wallace celebrated a strong start to the NASCAR playoffs Sunday at Darlington Raceway, finishing sixth in the playoff opener. His performance earned praise from fans and teammates, including co-owner Michael Jordan of 23XI Racing, who congratulated Wallace after the race.

Wallace’s day included overcoming setbacks, especially after a rough exit from a pit stop that nearly led to a collision with Zane Smith. Despite losing positions, he remained focused and managed to rally back, showcasing the resilience that the 23XI team has developed this year.

“I was telling myself to see the big picture every lap,” Wallace said. “We had a really good day, despite a couple of mistakes.” His calm approach amid adversity has been a significant change from previous seasons, where mishaps would often weigh heavily on him and team morale.

This year’s playoffs are different for Wallace, as he secured his position with a much-anticipated win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July, ensuring he would not be on the playoff bubble during the regular-season finale.

“Just making the playoffs was a huge accomplishment for me last year,” he noted. “This year, I feel like we have a real chance to succeed.” His expectations appear to be grounded in the results he has gained over the 2023 season, where he topped out with an impressive finish in points.

Wallace’s crew chief, Charles Denike, emphasized the team’s improved ability to compartmentalize mistakes. He explained that the key to their success has been turning their focus toward the next challenge instead of dwelling on errors. This method proved effective during the race as Wallace climbed back into the top positions by the end of the first stage.

“We want to move forward, not let one mistake define the race,” Denike said. “We handled the issues well today, and that will be vital for the playoffs.”

As the playoffs advance, Wallace is keenly aware of the competition. He enters the next races with confidence, sitting above the cutoff line for advancement. As he prepares for upcoming challenges, he acknowledges the aggressive styles of rivals like Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, who he is set to face in the Southern 500.

“Our Toyotas have shown speed everywhere we go, and I believe that we can capitalize on others’ mistakes if we keep this momentum,” Wallace added. The implications of Sunday’s strong finish hint at the potential of a deeper playoff run for Wallace as the series progresses.