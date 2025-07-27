Bubba Wallace Wins Brickyard 400 in Overtime Thriller

Indianapolis, Indiana – Bubba Wallace captured a thrilling victory at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, marking his first win of the season at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wallace, driving for 23XI Racing, led the final laps and fended off challenges from Kyle Larson to secure the win by just 0.222 seconds. The race took place after a rain delay and multiple overtime restarts, showcasing Wallace’s endurance and skill. “Oh my gosh, man. Just so proud of this team,” Wallace said after crossing the finish line. “This adrenaline rush is crazy. I’m worn out… to overcome so much and to put these people here in victory lane — these people who continue to push me and believe in me — I’m just so proud.”

Starting in a strong position, Wallace began the race in second place, maintaining a competitive pace throughout. He took the lead after a tire failure sidelined rival Joey Logano on lap 135.

However, light rain with just six laps remaining forced officials to red-flag the race, allowing jet dryers to prepare the track. Wallace returned to the front after the pause and quickly found himself battling Larson once racing resumed.

During the final overtime, Wallace successfully navigated through changes in momentum and found himself in front of Larson once more following a caution caused by Zane Smith‘s crash on lap 160. Larson was among the many competitors who maneuvered to catch up but ultimately fell short.

Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs clinched the in-season challenge victory against Ty Dillon, securing a $1 million prize by finishing 21st. Gibbs had previously outperformed Dillon in a series of knockout rounds through various races this season.

This win not only ends Wallace’s 2022 winless streak but also secures his spot in the upcoming Cup Series playoffs. As the competition heats up with only a few rounds left in the season, Wallace’s victory solidifies his presence as a contender.

As the NASCAR circuit moves to Iowa Speedway next week, Wallace aims to continue building his momentum. With this win, he becomes the 13th driver to guarantee a playoff position. Seven spots still remain open for the playoffs, leaving intense competition as the season progresses.