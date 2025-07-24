Sports
Bublik Faces Shevchenko in Generali Open Quarterfinals
Kitzbuhel, Austria – In an exciting quarterfinal match at the Generali Open on Thursday, No. 30 Alexander Bublik will take on No. 110 Alexander Shevchenko. The match is set to begin at 4:00 PM on Center Court.
Bublik, the favorite with odds of -375, has a strong chance to win, with an implied probability of 78.9%. He advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Thiago Agustin Tirante in the previous round.
With a win-loss record of 32-17 in the 2025 season, including an impressive 20-6 on clay, Bublik’s best performances this year include titles at the Turin Challenger and Halle. He has previously met Shevchenko, holding a 1-0 record against him on clay.
Shevchenko reached the quarterfinal by beating Daniel Elahi Galan and Marton Fucsovics. His record stands at 23-25 for the season, with a 19-15 record on clay. Shevchenko’s notable achievements this year include a semifinal finish in Australia and the Bratislava 1 Challenger.
This matchup marks the third time Bublik and Shevchenko will square off in their careers, with Bublik winning their last match in Gstaad in July 2025. Tennis Tonic predicts that Bublik will win in two sets.
Later in the day, other matches include Jan-Lennard Struff facing Arthur Cazaux and Yannick Hanfmann competing against Arthur Rinderknech.
Struff, who is expected to win against Cazaux according to initial odds, boasts a win-loss record of 11-19 this season while Cazaux has a record of 15-13. Hanfmann, also favored to win against Rinderknech, holds a 22-18 record in 2025.
All matches are streamed live on designated platforms, and a funded account or recent bet is required for access.
