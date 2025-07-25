Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown

Kitzbuhel, Austria — Alexander Bublik, ranked No. 30 in the world, will face Botic Van de Zandschulp, ranked No. 103, in the semifinals of the Generali Open on Friday, July 25, 2025. Bublik enters the match as the favorite with betting odds of -325, meaning he has a 76.5% chance to win according to implied probability.

The semifinal is part of the ATP 250 tournament, and the winner will advance to face either Arthur Cazaux or Arthur Rinderknech in the final match. Bublik, the top seed, is riding a wave of confidence following his title win at the Swiss Open. He has shown strong form on clay, defeating Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-3, 6-4 in his opener. Bublik dominated the match with 17 aces and a powerful serve.

In the quarterfinals, Bublik faced Alexander Shevchenko. After a rain delay, he returned to the court and won the match 6-4, 6-2, securing his place in the semifinals. This marks his sixth consecutive match win, and he has yet to drop a set at the Generali Open.

On the other side, Van de Zandschulp is seeking his first final of the season. He began his tournament journey against an unlisted competitor, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. He then defeated Filip Misolic 6-3, 7-6(4) in the following round. In the quarterfinals, Van de Zandschulp overcame Thiago Seyboth Wild in a tightly contested match, winning 7-6(2), 6-2.

Van de Zandschulp holds a 2-0 lead over Bublik in their head-to-head matchups, although this will be their first encounter on clay. This previous history might provide him with confidence; however, Bublik’s latest performances suggest he is a formidable opponent.

With expectations running high, many believe Bublik’s serving ability will give him the edge in this matchup. While Van de Zandschulp’s solid groundstrokes could influence the game, he may struggle against Bublik’s current form. Analysts are picking Bublik to win in straight sets as he seeks to continue his winning streak.