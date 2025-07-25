Bublik and Van de Zandschulp Clash in Kitzbuhel Semifinals

Kitzbuhel, Austria – Alexander Bublik is set to face Botic Van de Zandschulp in the semifinals of the ATP Kitzbuhel Open on July 25, 2025. The match will begin at 12:30 PM local time. Both players have shown great form leading to this matchup, with Bublik holding a win probability of 65% according to predictive models.

Bublik, who recently won his first ATP title on clay, is on a six-match winning streak. He dominated previous opponents, showing strong baseline play. He defeated his compatriot Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Van de Zandschulp has managed to reach the semifinals after a series of hard-fought matches. Despite having a difficult year, he recently secured victories over Nicolas Jarry and Thiago Seyboth Wild. Van de Zandschulp’s experience on clay and resilience will be tested against Bublik.

This will be their first encounter on clay, although Bublik holds a 0-2 head-to-head record against Van de Zandschulp. “I feel good on court and ready for the challenge,” said Bublik. Conversely, Van de Zandschulp will aim to draw from his past victories, hoping to turn their rivalry around.

The match takes place at the Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel, known for its outdoor clay courts. Fans can catch the action on Sky Sports in the UK or Tennis Channel in the US. Betting odds currently favor Bublik to win in straight sets, leading to excitement around the anticipated showdown.

