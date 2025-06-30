Business
Buc-ee’s Virginia Location to Open with Grand Celebration
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. — Virginia’s first Buc-ee’s location is set to open on Monday, June 30, after much anticipation. Buc-ee’s is a Texas-based travel station company famous for its pristine bathrooms and enormous travel centers. The new Mount Crawford site, located just off Exit 240 on Interstate 81, boasts over 70,000 square feet, rivaling many large retail stores. The facility also includes over 100 gas pumps.
Randy Pauly, the pit master for Buc-ee’s, originally hails from Texas and frequently travels for his job. During a sneak peek of the center with WHSV, he shared that the connections he made during his time in the Shenandoah Valley have had a lasting impact on him. He emphasized that the passion driving Buc-ee’s comes from its dedicated staff, who bring the magic to life in the kitchens and at the front registers.
“Once you get to know the folks that are running this Buc-ee’s, you’ll understand why we picked this location and why it’s so special and amazing here at this Virginia Buc-ee’s,” Pauly said.
Buc-ee’s is known for its clean bathrooms, jerky, and barbecue. Pauly mentioned that the atmosphere at each travel stop is a priority for management because, as he stated, “people deserve it.” The travel stops feature hundreds of snacks and food options. Items available include packaged hot sauce, decor items, and gifts for special occasions.
Pauly also highlighted Buc-ee’s commitment to fostering a positive team atmosphere, stating that the store’s energy comes from its employees. “We’re looking for folks who don’t maybe have the skill set but most importantly, they have the smile,” he said. “They have the waking-up-in-the-morning-excited-about-life mentality. We’re going to give them the skill sets they need. We hire the very best folks in the entire neighborhood and surrounding area.”
The store will open to the public on Monday at 6 a.m., and a grand opening celebration is planned for all visitors to join. Tune into WHSV for all-day coverage of the festivities.
