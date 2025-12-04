Bucaramanga Faces Tolima in Crucial Match for Playoff Spot

Bucaramanga, Colombia – The Bucaramanga football team will play Tolima on December 3, 2025, at the Américo Montanini Stadium. The match begins at 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WIN.

This game is critical for Bucaramanga, as a victory could secure their spot in the finals of the playoff round. They currently lead Group B but need at least a point to maintain that advantage due to the ‘invisible point’ rule.

Lucas González, head coach of Bucaramanga, emphasized the importance of the two remaining matches. ‘We are first in the reclasification, which was our goal. But we still have two games left, and we haven’t achieved our objective yet,’ he said.

In contrast, Tolima aims to secure at least a draw to advance. They are currently unbeaten in their group and have proven to be a formidable opponent. Leonel Álvarez, Tolima’s coach, expressed his optimism, stating, ‘We have hope to earn three points against Bucaramanga.’

Recent performances have bolstered Bucaramanga’s confidence, including a decisive 2-0 victory over Fortaleza, where they showcased their striking capabilities. Their star striker, who reached 12 goals this semester, scored again against Santa Fe to maintain their lead in Group B.

Bucaramanga sits with seven points, trailing Tolima for a top position. With expectations high, Álvarez remarked, ‘We must focus on winning against Tolima, that is our only priority.’

The previous encounter between these teams ended in a goalless draw on November 22, 2025, in Ibagué. As they prepare for this high-stakes game, both teams are eager to seize the opportunity.