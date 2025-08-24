Buccaneers Face Tough Decision on Desmond Watson Amid Weight Concerns

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are grappling with their options for rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson as the NFL roster cut deadline approaches. Watson, who was signed after the draft, faced fitness issues after weighing 464 pounds during the Florida Pro Day.

Although he participated in the offseason program, Watson was placed on the Non-Football Injury/Illness list when training camp began due to his failure to reach the team’s weight-loss targets. General Manager Jason Licht emphasized that Watson must focus on his weight and conditioning before he can practice, stating that the team has set “milestones” for him to achieve.

As of August 6, Watson has not yet been cleared to practice, and with the roster needing to be cut from 90 to 53 players in just two days, the Buccaneers face a critical decision. They must decide whether to include him on the 53-man roster, shift him to reserve NFI, or release him entirely. If placed on the NFI list, Watson would not be paid.

The unique situation raises questions about whether Watson’s weight qualifies as an injury or an illness. Sadly, the Buccaneers are trying to prevent potential health consequences; a tragic incident from the past looms over them—24 years ago, Vikings tackle Korey Stringer died from heat stroke complications.

Coach Todd Bowles recently expressed some optimism regarding Watson, noting that he has made progress and that the team is considering placing him on the practice squad. “I’d like to have some long-term plans for him going forward because he’s making some progress,” Bowles said. “We’ll have those conversations toward the end of the week.”

The decision surrounding Watson not only impacts his future but also influences the defensive line depth for the Buccaneers. As fans have voiced their thoughts online, the sentiment is a mix of support for Watson’s health alongside concerns about his contributions on the field. Some believe the team should continue to invest in his development, while others question the need to utilize a practice squad spot for him.

Whether Watson can meet the expectations set by the coaching staff in the coming days remains to be seen.