Sports
Buccaneers Face Tough Decisions as Roster Deadline Approaches
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing critical decisions as the 53-man roster deadline approaches this Tuesday. Among the players under scrutiny is wide receiver Trey Palmer, who may prove more valuable as a trade asset than a secure spot on the final roster.
Palmer, in his second season, played 15 games but only recorded 12 receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown. While his average of 14.3 yards per catch indicates some efficiency, this marks a significant drop from his rookie year where he tallied 39 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns.
The Buccaneers have bolstered their wide receiver group with the additions of first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, third-rounder Jalen McMillan, and Tez Johnson. This, combined with established stars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr., narrows Palmer’s chances for meaningful playing time this season.
Despite the setbacks, Palmer’s elite speed retains trade appeal, particularly for a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who recently lost George Pickens and acquired DK Metcalf. The Steelers are looking for a vertical threat, and Palmer could fill that role effectively.
Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht may weigh the option of trading Palmer for a late-round draft pick, which could benefit the team more than keeping him under the current roster constraints.
The cuts must be finalized by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the Bucs’ roster management remains a key focus heading into the regular season. The decisions they make will significantly impact their chances as they start the 2025 NFL season on September 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.
