Sports
Buccaneers Give Desmond Watson Another Chance After Weight Concerns
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted a tryout for former defensive tackle Desmond Watson on Friday. The undrafted free agent was previously released by the team due to concerns over his weight and conditioning.
Watson had participated in the Buccaneers’ offseason program but was placed on the non-football injury list at the beginning of training camp. Although he was cleared from that list in late August, he was let go shortly after. At Florida‘s Pro Day earlier this year, Watson weighed in at 464 pounds, which raised red flags for the Buccaneers’ coaching staff.
If Watson can lose enough weight to play at a professional level, he could be a valuable asset for the team. This tryout signifies that the Buccaneers are still interested in making use of his raw power and size on the defensive line. Team officials believe he can help if he achieves an appropriate level of fitness.
The timing of the tryout comes as the Buccaneers prepare for an important game against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. An added boost in the defensive line could be crucial in countering Philadelphia’s strength in short-yardage situations.
As one source within the team put it, “If we can align Watson with Vita Vea, we’d have a strong response to their quarterback sneak plays.” The Buccaneers hope Watson is motivated to meet the weight criteria to get back in the game.
