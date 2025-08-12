Sports
Buccaneers GM Licht Reflects on Draft Mistakes and Character Focus
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht recently reflected on his draft strategies and player evaluations, noting a particular focus on character. In a recent interview, Licht mentioned his past mistakes, including the selection of linebacker Devin White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
White was key in helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV in 2020 but struggled with consistency in subsequent years. His poor performances led to a trade request during the 2023 offseason and ultimately resulted in his departure from the team.
Licht expressed regret in hindsight, stating, “Knowing what I know now, he would have been off my board. It was too much about him.” This statement highlights Licht’s shift in focus toward drafting players who possess both talent and a strong team-first mentality.
Since Licht took over as GM in 2014, no other team has seen its first five-round draft picks start more games, indicating his success in talent identification. However, he acknowledged some players, including Hargreaves, failed to live up to expectations due to a lack of effort and teamwork.
Licht emphasized the importance of character in his draft strategy. He has learned to avoid players who may have talent but exhibit issues with work ethic or passion for the game. “The high draft picks who don’t make it are the ones who don’t work hard,” he explained.
His commitment to character evaluation stems from experiences in his childhood, growing up in Yuma, Colo., where he learned the value of teamwork and community. “In those small towns, everybody has your back,” Licht said, reflecting on relationships that shaped his values.
This new approach has resonated within the Buccaneers organization, as they continue striving for success on the field with a roster built on teamwork and accountability. Licht’s tenure has transformed the team into a perennial playoff contender while establishing a strong character-first foundation moving forward.
Recent Posts
- Buccaneers GM Licht Reflects on Draft Mistakes and Character Focus
- CoreWeave to Announce Q2 Results Amid Mixed Analyst Outlook
- ATP Tour Announces Upcoming Tournament Schedule in Major Cities
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Epstein Document Transparency
- Chile Sets Dates for Upcoming Friendly Matches in Russia
- Real Madrid to Face WSG Tirol in Preseason Friendly This August 12
- Echoes of the End: New Fantasy Adventure Coming August 12, 2025
- Next James Bond Candidates: Who Will Step Into The Tuxedo?
- Nike Sues CLOT’s Edison Chen for $126 Million in Breach of Contract
- Salzburg Hosts Brugge in Champions League Qualifiers