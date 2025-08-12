Buccaneers GM Licht Reflects on Draft Mistakes and Character Focus

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht recently reflected on his draft strategies and player evaluations, noting a particular focus on character. In a recent interview, Licht mentioned his past mistakes, including the selection of linebacker Devin White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

White was key in helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV in 2020 but struggled with consistency in subsequent years. His poor performances led to a trade request during the 2023 offseason and ultimately resulted in his departure from the team.

Licht expressed regret in hindsight, stating, “Knowing what I know now, he would have been off my board. It was too much about him.” This statement highlights Licht’s shift in focus toward drafting players who possess both talent and a strong team-first mentality.

Since Licht took over as GM in 2014, no other team has seen its first five-round draft picks start more games, indicating his success in talent identification. However, he acknowledged some players, including Hargreaves, failed to live up to expectations due to a lack of effort and teamwork.

Licht emphasized the importance of character in his draft strategy. He has learned to avoid players who may have talent but exhibit issues with work ethic or passion for the game. “The high draft picks who don’t make it are the ones who don’t work hard,” he explained.

His commitment to character evaluation stems from experiences in his childhood, growing up in Yuma, Colo., where he learned the value of teamwork and community. “In those small towns, everybody has your back,” Licht said, reflecting on relationships that shaped his values.

This new approach has resonated within the Buccaneers organization, as they continue striving for success on the field with a roster built on teamwork and accountability. Licht’s tenure has transformed the team into a perennial playoff contender while establishing a strong character-first foundation moving forward.