Buccaneers Lock Up Right Tackle Goedeke with Contract Extension

Tampa, FL – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured their right tackle, Luke Goedeke, with a new four-year contract extension valued at $90 million, including $50 million guaranteed. The deal was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

Goedeke, a second-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2022, was set to become a free agent at the end of this season. At 26 years old, he has already played in 41 games over three seasons, starting 31 of those. His experience includes all four playoff games he has participated in for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers had previously signed their left tackle, ensuring that both starting offensive tackles are now under contract through the 2029 season. This move comes as the team prepares for the upcoming season and aims to strengthen their offensive line.

Team officials believe that retaining Goedeke will enhance the Buccaneers’ frontline, as they look to build on their past successes.