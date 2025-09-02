Sports
Buccaneers Lock Up Right Tackle Goedeke with Contract Extension
Tampa, FL – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured their right tackle, Luke Goedeke, with a new four-year contract extension valued at $90 million, including $50 million guaranteed. The deal was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.
Goedeke, a second-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2022, was set to become a free agent at the end of this season. At 26 years old, he has already played in 41 games over three seasons, starting 31 of those. His experience includes all four playoff games he has participated in for Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers had previously signed their left tackle, ensuring that both starting offensive tackles are now under contract through the 2029 season. This move comes as the team prepares for the upcoming season and aims to strengthen their offensive line.
Team officials believe that retaining Goedeke will enhance the Buccaneers’ frontline, as they look to build on their past successes.
Recent Posts
- Buccaneers Lock Up Right Tackle Goedeke with Contract Extension
- Lightning Sparks Multiple Wildfires in Northern California
- Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Available for Digital Purchase and Rent
- Cincinnati Reds Aim for Win Against Blue Jays on Labor Day
- Nationals Aim for Second Straight Win Against Marlins Tonight
- Djokovic Faces Fritz in Anticipated US Open Quarterfinal Showdown
- Bob Krause Shifts Campaign Focus to U.S. Senate in Iowa
- Roger Waters Critiques Ozzy Osbourne After His Death
- Vondrousova Withdraws, Sabalenka Advances to US Open Semifinals
- Tensions Rise Between U.S. and Venezuela Amid Drug Trafficking Allegations
- Venus Williams Calls on Serena to Support at US Open
- NPR Pioneer Susan Stamberg Reflects on Five Decades in Radio
- New Helldivers 2 Update Introduces Hive Lords and Gameplay Challenges
- Alphabet Inc. Shares Drop Over Price Target Revision
- Warren Buffett Buys More Domino’s Pizza Amid Apple Sell-Off
- Aryna Sabalenka Focuses on US Open Title Defense
- Alphabet Sees Strong Growth Amid AI Market Concerns
- Wildfire Firefighters Raided by Immigration Agents in Unprecedented Operation
- Demi Schuurs Advances to US Open Quarterfinals with Asia Muhammad
- LGBTQ+ Representation in Tennis Grows with Rising Stars